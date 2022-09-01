USDA Forest Service is now accepting public comments regarding forest plan

The USDA Forest Service is accepting public comments regarding a proposed update to the monitoring program for the 2007 Allegheny National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan.

The 2007 Forest Plan included a monitoring program focused on evaluating the achievement of desired conditions, goals, objectives, and whether there was a need to change the plan. The program was updated in 2016 to conform to the new direction from the 2012 Planning Rule. A copy of the current Forest Plan monitoring program, and the most recent monitoring and evaluation report, are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/allegheny/landmanagement/?planning.

The Forest Service is proposing to replace the current Forest Plan monitoring program with 13 questions, some of which have multiple indicators. The questions include many elements from a current monitoring program and were developed to focus on information needed to determine whether management activities are effectively achieving desired outcomes.

The proposed changes are available online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/?allegheny/landmanagement/?planning. Public comments are being accepted through Sept. 30. Comments may be submitted by:

¯ Mail to Glenn Howard, Forest Environmental Coordinator, Allegheny National Forest, 4 Farm Colony Drive, Warren, PA 16365.

¯ Hand delivery to the Supervisor’s Office at 4 Farm Colony Drive, Warren, PA 16365.

¯ Email to comments-eastern-allegheny@usda.gov. Please enter “Updated Monitoring Program” on the subject line and include your name and physical mailing address as well.

¯ Call 814-728-6100.

¯ Fax to 814-726-1465.

For hand delivery or telephone calls, normal business hours are 8 a.m. to noon p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

For more information, email Glenn Howard at glenn.howard@usda.gov or call 814-728-6186.